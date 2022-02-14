Global Mannitol Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand As A Food Additive In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mannitol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mannitol market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 382 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 497 Million

The global mannitol industry has been witnessing considerable growth owing to the growing demand as a food additive. The rapid rise in the diabetes cases is also aiding the industry for the mannitol as it does not excessively increase the blood sugar level, and thus, finds extensive application as a sweetener for diabetes patients. It is increasingly used in mint-based gums and candies because of its cooling effect. Moreover, due to its pleasant taste, it is also used in chewable tablets. The product is likely to witness a rise in demand due to its wide applications in the food and pharmaceutical industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Mannitol is naturally occurring plant-based ingredient used in food. It is less sweet than sucrose (about 50% of the sweetness). It is a preferred ingredient in energy reduced products and sugar-free confectionery, both for its low caloric value, and tooth-friendliness (non-cariogenic). It is available in either granular or powder form.

On the basis of form, the industry can be divided into:

Powder

Granular

On the basis of application, the industry can be divided into:

Food Industry

Industrial

Surfactants

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

The regional markets for mannitol market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rapid urbanisation, along with an increment in the middle-class population, is driving the growth of the industry as the utilisation patterns are changing with the processed foods market experiencing an increase in their consumption levels. The rapid rise in diabetes cases is also aiding the industry for the mannitol as it does not excessively increase the blood sugar level. In the coming years, rising innovations in the sector will further drive the industry forward. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the demand for mannitol in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, SPI Pharma, and Pfanstiehl, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

