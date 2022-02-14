Global Pea Protein Market To Be Driven By The Growing Trend Of Vegan And Vegetarianism In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pea Protein Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pea protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pea-protein-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 62 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 19.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 177.8 Million

The pea powder industry has been witnessing considerable growth owing to the rising demand of vegetarian products, increasing concerns regarding heart related diseases caused by red meat consumption and increasing awareness among consumer regarding the consumption of a healthy diet. Rising lifestyle related health problems, such as diabetes, allergies and obesity, have led to a shift towards vegan dietary habits. Moreover, it is dairy and gluten free owing to which it serves as a suitable choice for people who suffer from gluten allergy or lactose intolerance. Pea protein powder is likely to witness a rise in demand due to its wide applications in the meat substitutes industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pea protein is made by segregating the protein from ground yellow peas. It is a healthy source of iron, and can be easily digested by our body. Pea protein is a healthy vegetarian food source due to its nutritional value and low allergenicity. It can also help increase muscle mass, losing weight, and provide essential nutrients such as arginine and branched chain amino acids.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pea-protein-market

On the basis of type, the industry can be divided into:

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

The form of the product can be categorised as follows:

On the basis of application, the industry can be divided into:

Functional Food

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Meat Additives

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

The regional markets for pea protein industry include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Latest News on Global Pea Protein [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pea-protein-market

Market Trends

The key market trends driving the growth of the robotic technology industry include the growing demand for meat substitutes and allergen friendly sports and fitness supplements. Rising awareness regarding healthy protein intake in everyday life along with its functional benefits such as it reduces appetite resulting in weight loss, increases muscle mass and strength, and maintains bone health, and bolsters immune health will augment the product demand. According to recent research and studies excessive consumption of meat and meat products has resulted in increasing risk of heart diseases, cancer, and obesity. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the demand for robotic technology in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Roquette Frères S.A, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Axiom Foods Inc, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and Shandong Jianyuan Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Spectacles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/spectacles-market

Global Filling Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/filling-equipment-market

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-lawn-mower-market

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-panel-recycling-market

Global Portable Power Station Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-power-station-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.