Global Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market To Be Driven By Growing Incidences Of Hearing Loss Amongst The Geriatrics In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bone-anchored hearing aids market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 13%

One of the major factors driving the market for bone-anchored hearing aids is the growing geriatric population. The increased prevalence of hearing loss in children, along with the high risk of surgery, and the growing use of smart hearing aids as a result of the rising incidence of noise-induced hearing loss, is driving demand for soft band bone anchored hearing aids as a non-surgical solution. Increased use of medical technology, increasing healthcare services, and rising patient pool are major drivers for market growth. The market is likely to rise in the future due to the rising demand for minimally invasive hearing devices and increased awareness of the availability of bone conduction hearing aids.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A bone anchored hearing aid (BAHA) is a surgically implanted hearing aid that is used to treat various types of hearing loss. It features a titanium screw anchored to the mastoid bone behind the ear, which is coupled to a small detachable sound processor via an abutment that transmits sound directly to the inner ear without passing through skin impedance or subcutaneous tissues. When compared to traditional hearing aids, it gives improved sound quality and comfort.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

The end uses of the industry are:

Paediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

The industry is categorised based on applications into:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Mixed Hearing Loss

Single Sided Deafness

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Governing agencies of several countries are implementing rules and regulations that require neonates to be screened for hearing loss. This trend, along with the availability of better reimbursement coverage, is impacting the market growth positively. The market players are also introducing advanced products to expand their consumer base. The increase in demand for customised hearing devices, the high prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss, and increase in the number of product approvals are driving the growth of the market. The growth in healthcare infrastructure around the world and rising spending on healthcare are fuelling the adaptation of new technologies, which is boosting market growth. The new innovations in bone conduction, such as ease of use, noise reduction, and increase in durability changing the phase of bone conduction hearing aids and further fuelling the market growth in the near future.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oticon A/S, Sonova Holding AG, Widex A/S, Siemens AG, Sonic Innovations, Inc., and GN Hearing A/S., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

