Global Body Armour Market To Be Driven By The Increased Demand For Defence Protection Equipment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Body Armour Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global body armour market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, level, material, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

As a result of asymmetric warfare in many countries, the market is expected to be driven by increased demand for defence protection equipment. The increased number of wars throughout the world, and violence in general, has resulted in a substantial need for ballistic protection for law enforcement, military enforcement agencies, and armoured vehicles, and a rise in demand for lightweight body armour protection. The ever-increasing focus of defence agencies on soldier survivability is driving the demand for body armour. The adoption of shields, helmets, and other protective gears by police, security guard, and defence personnel has been increased. Thus, body armour accessories are expected to have high demand in the market. The need for body armour has increased significantly as the number of armed personnel in advanced nations has increased. The ability of body armour to reduce the impact and prevent the penetration of bullets and shrapnel into the human body will further increase the market demand.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Body armour is typically a protective covering worn by military personnel. Its primary function is to absorb or deflect melee or projectile assaults, ensuring the wearer’s protection. Body armour is becoming more widespread in modern times, as security guards, police officers, and others employ it to protect themselves against traumatic injuries and unforeseen grave risks.

By product, the market is divided into:

Soft Armour

Hard Armour

Accessories

On the basis of level, the market includes:

Level I

Level IIA

Level II

Level IIIA

Level III

Level IV

Based on material, the market is divided into:

Steel

Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Others

The leading application of the market includes:

Defence

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Modernisation activities have created several opportunities for industry participants, leading to alliances with military agencies in a contractual environment, augmenting the growth of the market. Major developments in the field of nanotechnology are helping develop materials and fibres that can make armour lightweight and more flexible, consecutively driving industry growth. The emergence of armour based on advanced technologies, such as dragon skin and liquid body armour, is also contributing to market expansion. The rising demand for body armour for civilian use has also created several industry growth opportunities. Growth of commercial sector demand from hospitals/EMS, journalists, high profile targets like politicians, lawyers, judges, CEOs, and jewellery store owners’ and others are driving the usage of body armour for safety purposes. The growth of technologically advanced fibres and commercial applications are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. Government bodies of the countries have been promoting the sacrifices done by their armed forces, which tend to rise their safety concerns, further increasing the demand for body armours.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Aegis Engineering Ltd., BAE Systems plc, AR500 Armor, Ballistic Body Armor (Pty) Ltd, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd., Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M), Kejo Limited Company, and Pacific Safety Products Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

