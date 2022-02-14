Global Diesel Generator Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Power Generator In The Oil And Gas Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Diesel Generator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global diesel generator market, assessing the market based on its segments like power ratings, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.10%

The market for diesel generator is being aided by the rising demand for diesel generators in the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the requirement for optimal and uninterrupted power supply in processes such as digging and drilling. As it is crucial to ensure the functionality of gas stations during natural disasters and extreme weather conditions, diesel generators are used in gas stations, hence propelling the market growth. Moreover, diesel generators require low operation costs, which makes them suitable for industrial and commercial applications. The widening power supply-demand, especially in developing countries, is increasing the use of diesel generators to meet the growing demand, which is driving the growth of the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A diesel generator is equipment that converts chemical energy into electrical energy by using diesel. It is crucial to provide an optimal power supply during power outages. It is used in various sectors like industrial, residential, and commercial sectors and is used in various industries like construction, telecommunication, and oil and gas, among others.

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its major power ratings into:

• Low Power Generator

• Medium Power Generator

• High Power Generator

The major applications segments of diesel generator are:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

The major regional markets of diesel generation are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the diesel generator industry is being aided by the excellent properties of diesel generators, which makes them ideal for challenging conditions. As they provide effective power management, they are extensively used in residential applications in developing countries, which is driving the market growth. As diesel generators emit an extensive amount of greenhouse gases, various equipment and machines are being developed to trap greenhouse gases and reduce power generation. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for diesel generators and propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Atlas Copoco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., and AKSA Power Generation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

