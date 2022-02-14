Government Initiatives Will Augment The Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market At A CAGR Of 13.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market, assessing the market based on its segments such as type, end-use and, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13.2%

The need to reduce the overall healthcare cost is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global healthcare interoperability market. Moreover, increasing digitalisation in the healthcare record in the form of EMR is increasing worldwide, making it easy for interoperability. Moreover, a number of old age people have multiple chronic diseases which they may get treatment at different places, and interoperability of data may be helpful for better treatment and overall cost reduction.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Healthcare interoperability solutions are the solutions that are used to create, manage and share clinical information of the patient to enhance healthcare care quality. It helps in understanding the patient’s health needs. Moreover, it maintains the privacy and security of the data by providing access at different verticals as healthcare data is sensitive.

On the basis of type, the healthcare interoperability solutions market is segmented into:

• Software Solution

• Services

The market is also segmented by end-use into the following sub-segments

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Pharmacies

The regional markets for healthcare interoperability solutions include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is witnessing a high adoption rate in the medical sector. Private companies and governments are increasing investments in healthcare interoperability solutions to enhance the overall healthcare experience of the patient. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure in the developed economies of North America and Europe and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies such as India and China is also enabling healthcare institutions to implement healthcare interoperability solutions. As a result, it is providing significant growth to the market. The US is expected to be the leading market owing to the high demand for efficient healthcare services, and the growing need to curb healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the expanding medical research sector, increasing demand for healthcare services, increased expenditure by the government on the healthcare sector, and the growing number of patients in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Intersystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Infor, Cerner Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC among few others. The report covers the market shares, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

