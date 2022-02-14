North America Sorbitol Market Is Expected To Be Driven By The Rising Preference Towards Organic Personal Care & Cosmetic Products During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Report titled, ‘North America Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America sorbitol market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, and end-uses. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-sorbitol-market-report/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 46 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3 billion

The sorbitol market in North America is being driven by the country’s constantly developing food and beverage industry, with customers seeking goods with less or no sugar. Obesity was estimated to affect about 37.7% of the US population in 2017. The government is attempting to discourage people from purchasing high-sugar items in order to combat the rising rate of obesity in the country’s population. Wide applications of the polyol in diet sodas and sugar-free juices, and government policies such as the sugary beverage tax or soda tax in major US cities are boosting sorbitol market growth. The sorbitol market is also being propelled forward by the improving economy and the predicted increase in the region’s high-income class population. Polyols are expected to rise in unison with the region’s projected steady growth in the oral care segment, as they are frequently used as a sweetener in toothpastes. North America is the world’s largest cosmetics market, and the industry is likely to continue growing in the next few years, thus increasing the sorbitol market. Consumption of premium and organic cosmetics is increasing as a result of greater disposable income, which benefits the market. Due to its increasing use in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries in the United States, the anticipated growth in the polyol industry will benefit the North American sorbitol market as well.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sorbitol, like xylitol and mannitol, is a sugar alcohol classified as a polyol. It is present in a range of foods, including apples and peaches, as well as plants, including seaweed and corn. Chemically, it can be produced by hydrogenating D-glucose to form D-sorbitol. The polyol is available in two forms: liquid and powder. Sorbitol is used as a sweetener, humectant, stabiliser, emulsifier, and softener in household and personal care products. Additionally, it is utilized to keep toothpaste from drying out.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-sorbitol-market-report

By end-use, the market is divided into:

Pharmaceutical

Toothpaste

Food and Confectionaries

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Industrial Surfactants

Others

By Application, the industry is categorized into:

Confectionery

Bakery

Frozen Food

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Market Trends

The United States dominates the sorbitol market in North America and is the second largest producer of sorbitol in the world, behind China. Currently, the polyol is obtained only from corn in the United States. As a result, the sorbitol market in the country is highly dependent on the climate in which corn is farmed. The United States is the world’s largest producer of corn, accounting for approximately 36% of global corn production. Between 2017 and 2018, the country produced 371 million metric tonnes of corn. Despite the fact that the feedstock used to produce sorbitol is dependent on the availability of particular feedstocks such as corn, wheat, or cassava, corn continues to be the most widely used feedstock globally. Between 2017 and 2018, global corn production totaled approximately 1,045 million metric tons. Production is expected to expand steadily in the next few years, providing a boost to the global sorbitol sector.

Globally, sorbitol is mostly utilized in toothpastes, meals, and beverages. Additionally, it is extensively used in the manufacture of vitamin C. In the forecast period, the toothpaste end-use category is predicted to grow rapidly, especially in emerging nations. As awareness of sugar-related health risks such as obesity and type-2 diabetes grows, the sorbitol sector is likely to benefit from its use as a sugar substitute. According to the WHO, around 13% of the global population was obese in 2016, and the prevalence of type-2 diabetes has risen substantially over the last three decades. The United States is a significant producer and consumer of sorbitol on a global scale. Along with China, India, Germany, and Indonesia, the country exports excess output, making it a significant exporter of polyols. In the United States, the sorbitol sector is highly concentrated, with the three largest corporations accounting for more than 90% of total sorbitol production.

Latest News on North America Sorbitol Market @ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/north-america-sorbitol-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Germany Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/germany-dairy-market-report

Oxo-Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxo-alcohol-market

EMEA Sealants and Adhesives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-sealants-and-adhesives-market

Indian Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-tea-market

Europe Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-sorbitol-market

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.