Electret Condenser Microphones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electret Condenser Microphones in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Electret Condenser Microphones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electret Condenser Microphones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Analog Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electret Condenser Microphones include Knowles, Goertek, AAC, ST Microelectronics, TDK, BSE, NeoMEMS, Hosiden and Sanico Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electret Condenser Microphones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Analog
  • Digital

Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Others

Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Electret Condenser Microphones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Electret Condenser Microphones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Electret Condenser Microphones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Electret Condenser Microphones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Knowles
  • Goertek
  • AAC
  • ST Microelectronics
  • TDK
  • BSE
  • NeoMEMS
  • Hosiden
  • Sanico Electronics
  • Bosch(Akustica)
  • MEMSensing
  • Invensense
  • Cirrus Logic
  • Gettop

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electret Condenser Microphones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electret Condenser Microphones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electret Condenser Microphones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electret Condenser Microphones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electret Condenser Microphones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electret Condenser Microphones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electret Condenser Microphones Players in Global Market

