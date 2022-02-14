4G Modem Chips Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4G Modem Chips in global, including the following market information:

Global 4G Modem Chips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4G Modem Chips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 4G Modem Chips companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4G Modem Chips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Chip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4G Modem Chips include Rockwell, USR, Texas Instruments, ITEX, Globespan, Alcatel-Lucent, Qualcomm, Infineon and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4G Modem Chips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4G Modem Chips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4G Modem Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicon Chip

Germanium Chip

Others

Global 4G Modem Chips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4G Modem Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Phone

Tablet PC

Network Card

Others

Global 4G Modem Chips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 4G Modem Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4G Modem Chips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4G Modem Chips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4G Modem Chips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 4G Modem Chips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockwell

USR

Texas Instruments

ITEX

Globespan

Alcatel-Lucent

Qualcomm

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Intel

Broadcom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4G Modem Chips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4G Modem Chips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4G Modem Chips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4G Modem Chips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4G Modem Chips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4G Modem Chips Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4G Modem Chips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4G Modem Chips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4G Modem Chips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4G Modem Chips Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4G Modem Chips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4G Modem Chips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4G Modem Chips Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4G Modem Chips Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4G Modem Chips Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4G Modem Chips Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 4G Modem Chips Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Silicon Chip

