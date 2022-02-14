Compact Fluorescent Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compact Fluorescent Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Compact Fluorescent Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Compact Fluorescent Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Circline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compact Fluorescent Tube include Philips, Feit Electric, EcoSmart, Plumen, GE, CLI, Maxlite, Globe Electric and Lithonia Lighting and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compact Fluorescent Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Circline

Spiral

U-Bent

Others

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

Feit Electric

EcoSmart

Plumen

GE

CLI

Maxlite

Globe Electric

Lithonia Lighting

Hunter

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Compact Fluorescent Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Compact Fluorescent Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compact Fluorescent Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies

