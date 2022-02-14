Compact Fluorescent Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compact Fluorescent Tube in global, including the following market information:
- Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Compact Fluorescent Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compact Fluorescent Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Circline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compact Fluorescent Tube include Philips, Feit Electric, EcoSmart, Plumen, GE, CLI, Maxlite, Globe Electric and Lithonia Lighting and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compact Fluorescent Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Circline
- Spiral
- U-Bent
- Others
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Compact Fluorescent Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips
- Feit Electric
- EcoSmart
- Plumen
- GE
- CLI
- Maxlite
- Globe Electric
- Lithonia Lighting
- Hunter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compact Fluorescent Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compact Fluorescent Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compact Fluorescent Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compact Fluorescent Tube Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
China Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Compact Fluorescent Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Sales Market Report 2021
Global Compact Fluorescent Tube Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition