Piezo Buzzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezo Buzzers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Piezo Buzzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Piezo Buzzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Piezo Buzzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Piezo Buzzers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Piezo Buzzer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Piezo Buzzers include Murata, TDK, Kingstate Electronics, DB Products Limited, Changzhou Chinasound, CUI Inc, Huayu Electronics, Hunston Electronics and Dongguan Park’s Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Piezo Buzzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Piezo Buzzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Piezo Buzzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Active Piezo Buzzer
- Passive Piezo Buzzer
Global Piezo Buzzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Piezo Buzzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Electronics
- Alarm
- Toy
- Timer
- Others
Global Piezo Buzzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Piezo Buzzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Piezo Buzzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Piezo Buzzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Piezo Buzzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Piezo Buzzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Murata
- TDK
- Kingstate Electronics
- DB Products Limited
- Changzhou Chinasound
- CUI Inc
- Huayu Electronics
- Hunston Electronics
- Dongguan Park’s Industrial
- Ariose
- Hitpoint
- Mallory Sonalert
- Dongguan Ruibo
- Bolin Group
- Soberton
- Omron
- KEPO Electronics
- Kacon
- OBO Seahorn
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Piezo Buzzers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Piezo Buzzers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Piezo Buzzers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Piezo Buzzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Piezo Buzzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Piezo Buzzers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Piezo Buzzers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Piezo Buzzers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Piezo Buzzers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Piezo Buzzers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Piezo Buzzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piezo Buzzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Piezo Buzzers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezo Buzzers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piezo Buzzers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezo Buzzers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Piezo Buzzers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Active Piezo Buzzer
