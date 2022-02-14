Piezo Buzzers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezo Buzzers in global, including the following market information:

Global Piezo Buzzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piezo Buzzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Piezo Buzzers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piezo Buzzers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Piezo Buzzer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piezo Buzzers include Murata, TDK, Kingstate Electronics, DB Products Limited, Changzhou Chinasound, CUI Inc, Huayu Electronics, Hunston Electronics and Dongguan Park’s Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piezo Buzzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piezo Buzzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezo Buzzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer

Global Piezo Buzzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezo Buzzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Electronics

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Others

Global Piezo Buzzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezo Buzzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piezo Buzzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piezo Buzzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piezo Buzzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Piezo Buzzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

DB Products Limited

Changzhou Chinasound

CUI Inc

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Dongguan Park’s Industrial

Ariose

Hitpoint

Mallory Sonalert

Dongguan Ruibo

Bolin Group

Soberton

Omron

KEPO Electronics

Kacon

OBO Seahorn

