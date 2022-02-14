Road Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Road Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Road Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Road Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Road Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Road Lighting include Osram, GE Lighting, Philips, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Cree, Dialight, Eaton and Bridgelux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Road Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Road Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting

Global Road Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Highway

Street

Others

Global Road Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Road Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Road Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Road Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Road Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Road Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Osram

GE Lighting

Philips

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Cree

Dialight

Eaton

Bridgelux

LG Innotek

Luminus Devices

Nichia

NVC Lighting Technology

Seoul Semiconductor

Toyoda Gosei

Leedarson Lighting

Intematix

Acuity Brands

Advanced Lighting Technologies

Citizen Electronics

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Energy Focus

Everlight

Lemnis Lighting

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Road Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Road Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Road Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Road Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Road Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Road Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Road Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Road Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Road Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Road Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Road Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Lighting Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Road Lighting Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Traditional Lighting

