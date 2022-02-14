Industrial Vision Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Vision Sensors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Industrial Vision Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Vision Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Detecting Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Vision Sensors include Omron, Cognex, Pepperl + Fuchs, Baumer, Datalogic, Teledynedalsa, Panasonic, Balluff GmbH and Rilco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Vision Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Detecting Sensors
- OCR Sensors
- Counting Sensors
- Measuring Sensors
- Others
Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors
- Home Electronics
- Food Products/Medical Products/Chemical Products
- Automotive/Machine Tools/Robotics
- Conveyors/Automated Warehouses
- Others
Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Vision Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Vision Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Vision Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Industrial Vision Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Omron
- Cognex
- Pepperl + Fuchs
- Baumer
- Datalogic
- Teledynedalsa
- Panasonic
- Balluff GmbH
- Rilco
- SensoPart
- Cmosis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Vision Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Vision Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Vision Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Vision Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Vision Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Vision Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vision Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Vision Sensors Companies
