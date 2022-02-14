Grounding Rods Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grounding Rods in global, including the following market information:

Global Grounding Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grounding Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Grounding Rods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grounding Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Galvanized Grounding Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grounding Rods include Pentair, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Nehring Electrical Works, A.N. Wallis, Galvan Industries, Indelec and GE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grounding Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grounding Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grounding Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Galvanized Grounding Rod

Copper Plated Grounding Rod

Graphite Grounding Rod

Others

Global Grounding Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grounding Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Sector

Power Industry

Telecom and Data Center Industry

Others

Global Grounding Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grounding Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grounding Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grounding Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grounding Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Grounding Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pentair

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Nehring Electrical Works

A.N. Wallis

Galvan Industries

Indelec

GE

Eaton

Gmax Electric

Harger Lightning & Grounding

Kingsmill Industries

J.M.N Earthing & Electricals

Ingesco

Kopell

Cirprotec

DEHN + SOHNE

Eastland Switchgears

Amiable Impex

