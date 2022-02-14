Digital Print Label Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Digital Print Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Glued Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Print Label include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Print Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Print Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Glued Labels

Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels

Liner-less labels

Multi-part Barcode Labels

In-mold labels

Shrink Sleeve Label

Global Digital Print Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FMCG

Medical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Fashion and Apparels

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global Digital Print Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Print Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Print Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Print Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Print Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Digital Print Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avery Dennison

Amcor

CCL Industries

LINTEC

Berry Global

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

Karlville Development

Klckner Pentaplast

Macfarlane Group

SleeveCo

DOW Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Print Label Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Print Label Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Print Label Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Print Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Print Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Print Label Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Print Label Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Print Label Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Print Label Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Print Label Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Print Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Print Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Print Label Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Print Label Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Print Label Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Print Label Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

