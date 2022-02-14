FMCG Print Label Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global FMCG Print Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Glued Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of FMCG Print Label include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the FMCG Print Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global FMCG Print Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global FMCG Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wet Glued Labels
- Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels
- Liner-less labels
- Multi-part Barcode Labels
- In-mold labels
- Shrink Sleeve Label
Global FMCG Print Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global FMCG Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Offset Print
- Flexography Print
- Rotogravure Print
- Screen Print
- Letterpress Print
- Digital Print
Global FMCG Print Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global FMCG Print Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies FMCG Print Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies FMCG Print Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies FMCG Print Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies FMCG Print Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Avery Dennison
- Amcor
- CCL Industries
- LINTEC
- Berry Global
- Cenveo
- Constantia Flexibles
- Hood Packaging
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Karlville Development
- Klckner Pentaplast
- Macfarlane Group
- SleeveCo
- DOW Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 FMCG Print Label Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global FMCG Print Label Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global FMCG Print Label Overall Market Size
2.1 Global FMCG Print Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global FMCG Print Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global FMCG Print Label Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top FMCG Print Label Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global FMCG Print Label Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global FMCG Print Label Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global FMCG Print Label Sales by Companies
3.5 Global FMCG Print Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FMCG Print Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers FMCG Print Label Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FMCG Print Label Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FMCG Print Label Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FMCG Print Label Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global FMCG Print Label Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/