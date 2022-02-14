Medical Print Label Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Medical Print Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Glued Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Print Label include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Print Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Print Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wet Glued Labels
- Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels
- Liner-less labels
- Multi-part Barcode Labels
- In-mold labels
- Shrink Sleeve Label
Global Medical Print Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Print Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharma Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Others
Global Medical Print Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Print Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Print Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Print Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Print Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Medical Print Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Avery Dennison
- Amcor
- CCL Industries
- LINTEC
- Berry Global
- Cenveo
- Constantia Flexibles
- Hood Packaging
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Karlville Development
- Klckner Pentaplast
- Macfarlane Group
- SleeveCo
- DOW Chemical
