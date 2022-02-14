Self Adhesive Labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Self Adhesive Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Offset Print Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self Adhesive Labels include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self Adhesive Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self Adhesive Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Self Adhesive Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Offset Print
- Flexography Print
- Rotogravure Print
- Screen Print
- Letterpress Print
- Digital Print
Global Self Adhesive Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Self Adhesive Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- FMCG
- Medical
- Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Fashion and Apparels
- Electronics and Appliances
- Automotive
- Others
Global Self Adhesive Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Self Adhesive Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Self Adhesive Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Self Adhesive Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Self Adhesive Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Self Adhesive Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Avery Dennison
- Amcor
- CCL Industries
- LINTEC
- Berry Global
- Cenveo
- Constantia Flexibles
- Hood Packaging
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Karlville Development
- Klckner Pentaplast
- Macfarlane Group
- SleeveCo
- DOW Chemical
- 3M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self Adhesive Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self Adhesive Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self Adhesive Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self Adhesive Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self Adhesive Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self Adhesive Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self Adhesive Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self Adhesive Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self Adhesive Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self Adhesive Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self Adhesive Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self Adhesive Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self Adhesive Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Adhesive Labels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self Adhesive Labels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Adhesive Labels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
