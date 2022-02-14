Pressure Sensitive Labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Pressure Sensitive Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Offset Print Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Labels include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Sensitive Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Offset Print
- Flexography Print
- Rotogravure Print
- Screen Print
- Letterpress Print
- Digital Print
Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- FMCG
- Medical
- Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Fashion and Apparels
- Electronics and Appliances
- Automotive
- Others
Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Avery Dennison
- Amcor
- CCL Industries
- LINTEC
- Berry Global
- Cenveo
- Constantia Flexibles
- Hood Packaging
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Karlville Development
- Klckner Pentaplast
- Macfarlane Group
- SleeveCo
- DOW Chemical
- 3M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Sensitive Labels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure Sensitive Labels Companies
