Pressure Sensitive Labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pressure Sensitive Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Offset Print Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Labels include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure Sensitive Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Offset Print

Flexography Print

Rotogravure Print

Screen Print

Letterpress Print

Digital Print

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FMCG

Medical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Fashion and Apparels

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avery Dennison

Amcor

CCL Industries

LINTEC

Berry Global

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

Karlville Development

Klckner Pentaplast

Macfarlane Group

SleeveCo

DOW Chemical

3M

