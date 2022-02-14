Liner-less labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Liner-less labels market was valued at 1618.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2287.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/125522/global-linerless-labels-market-2022-2028-462

Offset Print Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liner-less labels include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, LINTEC, Berry Global, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, Hood Packaging and Intertape Polymer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liner-less labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liner-less labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Liner-less labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Offset Print

Flexography Print

Rotogravure Print

Screen Print

Letterpress Print

Digital Print

Global Liner-less labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Liner-less labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FMCG

Medical

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Fashion and Apparels

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global Liner-less labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Liner-less labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liner-less labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liner-less labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liner-less labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Liner-less labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avery Dennison

Amcor

CCL Industries

LINTEC

Berry Global

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

Karlville Development

Klckner Pentaplast

Macfarlane Group

SleeveCo

DOW Chemical

3M

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/125522/global-linerless-labels-market-2022-2028-462

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liner-less labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liner-less labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liner-less labels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liner-less labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liner-less labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liner-less labels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liner-less labels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liner-less labels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liner-less labels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liner-less labels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liner-less labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liner-less labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liner-less labels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liner-less labels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liner-less labels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liner-less labels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/