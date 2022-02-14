Light Vehicle Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Light Vehicle Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Vehicle Adhesives include Henkel, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Vehicle Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Others
Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Body-in-White
- Paintshop
- Powertrain
- Assembly
Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Light Vehicle Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Dow Chemical
- H.B. Fuller
- 3M
- Sika
- Wacker-Chemie
- Huntsman
- Arkema Group
- PPG Industries
- Lord
- BASF
- Ashland
- ITW
- Jowat
- ThreeBond
- Cytec Solvay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Vehicle Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Vehicle Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Light Vehicle Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Vehicle Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Vehicle Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Vehicle Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Vehicle Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Vehicle Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
