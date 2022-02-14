Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Vehicle Adhesives include Henkel, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Vehicle Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Body-in-White

Paintshop

Powertrain

Assembly

Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika

Wacker-Chemie

Huntsman

Arkema Group

PPG Industries

Lord

BASF

Ashland

ITW

Jowat

ThreeBond

Cytec Solvay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Vehicle Adhesives Companies

