Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AMT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission include AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM, Ford and Getrag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AMT

AT

CVT

DCT

Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AISIN

Jatco

Honda

ZF

Volkswagen

Hyundai

GM

Ford

Getrag

Allison Transmission

SAIC

Chongqing Tsingshan

Eaton Corporation

Fast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Product Type

