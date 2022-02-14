Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AMT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission include AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM, Ford and Getrag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- AMT
- AT
- CVT
- DCT
Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sedans
- SUVs
- Others
Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AISIN
- Jatco
- Honda
- ZF
- Volkswagen
- Hyundai
- GM
- Ford
- Getrag
- Allison Transmission
- SAIC
- Chongqing Tsingshan
- Eaton Corporation
- Fast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Vehicle Automatic Transmission Product Type
