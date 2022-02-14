Rheometers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rheometers market was valued at 131.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 153.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dynamic Rheometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rheometers include TA Instruments, Anton Paar, Thermo fisher Scientific, Malvern, Brookfield, KROHNE Group, A&D Company, Goettfert and Instron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rheometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rheometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rheometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dynamic Rheometer

Capillary Rheometer

Torque Rheometer

Others

Global Rheometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rheometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Rheometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rheometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rheometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rheometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rheometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rheometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TA Instruments

Anton Paar

Thermo fisher Scientific

Malvern

Brookfield

KROHNE Group

A&D Company

Goettfert

Instron

Shimadzu

HAPRO

Biolin Scientific

Freeman Technology

ATS RheoSystems

Dynisco

Brabender

Fann Instrument Company

Fungilab

Imatek

Kechuang

Lamy Rheology

