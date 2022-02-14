Rheometers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Rheometers market was valued at 131.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 153.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dynamic Rheometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rheometers include TA Instruments, Anton Paar, Thermo fisher Scientific, Malvern, Brookfield, KROHNE Group, A&D Company, Goettfert and Instron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rheometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rheometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rheometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dynamic Rheometer
- Capillary Rheometer
- Torque Rheometer
- Others
Global Rheometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rheometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petroleum
- Chemical
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Rheometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rheometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rheometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rheometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rheometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Rheometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TA Instruments
- Anton Paar
- Thermo fisher Scientific
- Malvern
- Brookfield
- KROHNE Group
- A&D Company
- Goettfert
- Instron
- Shimadzu
- HAPRO
- Biolin Scientific
- Freeman Technology
- ATS RheoSystems
- Dynisco
- Brabender
- Fann Instrument Company
- Fungilab
- Imatek
- Kechuang
- Lamy Rheology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rheometers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rheometers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rheometers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rheometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rheometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rheometers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rheometers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rheometers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rheometers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rheometers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rheometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rheometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rheometers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rheometers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rheometers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rheometers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rheometers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Dynamic Rheometer
4.1.3 Capillary Rheometer
4.1.4 Torque Rheometer
