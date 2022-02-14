Alum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Alum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alum include HengyangJianheng, ZiboYiqiang, Jiangsu Zhongya, Zibo Dazhong?Chemical?, Zibo Guangzhenglvyan, Hubei Hongyunlong, Pengcheng Chemical, Landing Chemical and Zibo east MAO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder
- Granules
Global Alum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Treatment
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Others
Global Alum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Alum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Alum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HengyangJianheng
- ZiboYiqiang
- Jiangsu Zhongya
- Zibo Dazhong?Chemical?
- Zibo Guangzhenglvyan
- Hubei Hongyunlong
- Pengcheng Chemical
- Landing Chemical
- Zibo east MAO
- Assent
- National Chemical
- AMAR NARAIN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Granules
4.2 By Type – Global Alum Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Alum Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Global Alum Revenue, 2023-2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/