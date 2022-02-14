Aromatic Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aromatic Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Chlorination (DC) process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aromatic Extract include GCL, Wacker, Hemlock, OCI, TBEA, REC, SunEdision, Yongxiang Co and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aromatic Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aromatic Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aromatic Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Chlorination (DC) process

Hydrochlorinaton (HC) process

Global Aromatic Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aromatic Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polysilicon

Chemical intermediate

Others

Global Aromatic Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aromatic Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aromatic Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aromatic Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aromatic Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aromatic Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GCL

Wacker

Hemlock

OCI

TBEA

REC

SunEdision

Yongxiang Co

Evonik

Tokuyama

Daqo New Energy

KCC

Dun’An Group

HanKook Silicon

Tangshan SunFar

Xuzhou Longtian

Henan Shangyu

Hanwha Chemical

SINOSICO

Wynca

Asia Silicon

Yichang CSG

