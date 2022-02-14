Aromatic Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Aromatic Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Chlorination (DC) process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aromatic Extract include GCL, Wacker, Hemlock, OCI, TBEA, REC, SunEdision, Yongxiang Co and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aromatic Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aromatic Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aromatic Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct Chlorination (DC) process
- Hydrochlorinaton (HC) process
Global Aromatic Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aromatic Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Polysilicon
- Chemical intermediate
- Others
Global Aromatic Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aromatic Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aromatic Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aromatic Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aromatic Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aromatic Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GCL
- Wacker
- Hemlock
- OCI
- TBEA
- REC
- SunEdision
- Yongxiang Co
- Evonik
- Tokuyama
- Daqo New Energy
- KCC
- Dun’An Group
- HanKook Silicon
- Tangshan SunFar
- Xuzhou Longtian
- Henan Shangyu
- Hanwha Chemical
- SINOSICO
- Wynca
- Asia Silicon
- Yichang CSG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aromatic Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aromatic Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aromatic Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aromatic Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aromatic Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aromatic Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aromatic Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aromatic Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aromatic Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aromatic Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aromatic Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aromatic Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aromatic Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aromatic Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aromatic Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
