C Difficile Infection Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global C Difficile Infection Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metronidazole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of C Difficile Infection Drug include Merck, Astellas, Eli Lilly, ANI Pharmaceutical, Flynn Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare, Akorn, Merus labs and Pfizer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the C Difficile Infection Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global C Difficile Infection Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global C Difficile Infection Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metronidazole
- Vancomycin
- Fidaxomycin
- Others
Global C Difficile Infection Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global C Difficile Infection Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pre-treatment
- Mid-term treatment
- Others
Global C Difficile Infection Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global C Difficile Infection Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies C Difficile Infection Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies C Difficile Infection Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies C Difficile Infection Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies C Difficile Infection Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- Astellas
- Eli Lilly
- ANI Pharmaceutical
- Flynn Pharma
- Aspen Pharmacare
- Akorn
- Merus labs
- Pfizer
- AstraZeneca
- Strides
- Sanofi
- Fresenius
- Xellia
- Zhejiang Medicine
- Lupin
