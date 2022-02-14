Radiation Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radiation Therapy
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Radiation Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radiation Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
External Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radiation Therapy include Varian Medical, Elekta, Accuray, Ion Beam, Nordion, C. R. Bard, Isoray Medical, RaySearch and Mevion Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radiation Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- External
- Internal
Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Prostate
- Breast
- Cervical
Global Radiation Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Radiation Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Radiation Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Varian Medical
- Elekta
- Accuray
- Ion Beam
- Nordion
- C. R. Bard
- Isoray Medical
- RaySearch
- Mevion Medical
- Mitsubishi Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radiation Therapy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radiation Therapy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radiation Therapy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radiation Therapy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radiation Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radiation Therapy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Radiation Therapy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Therapy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Therapy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Therapy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Radiation Therapy Market Size Markets,
