Radiation Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Therapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

External Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Therapy include Varian Medical, Elekta, Accuray, Ion Beam, Nordion, C. R. Bard, Isoray Medical, RaySearch and Mevion Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

External

Internal

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Prostate

Breast

Cervical

Global Radiation Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Radiation Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Varian Medical

Elekta

Accuray

Ion Beam

Nordion

C. R. Bard

Isoray Medical

RaySearch

Mevion Medical

Mitsubishi Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiation Therapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiation Therapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiation Therapy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiation Therapy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiation Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiation Therapy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Radiation Therapy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Therapy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Therapy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Therapy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Radiation Therapy Market Size Markets,

