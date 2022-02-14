News

Soccer Sportswear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Soccer Sportswear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Shirt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soccer Sportswear include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia Sportswear and Lululemon Athletica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soccer Sportswear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soccer Sportswear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soccer Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Shirt
  • Coat
  • Pants
  • Others

Global Soccer Sportswear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soccer Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids

Global Soccer Sportswear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soccer Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Soccer Sportswear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Soccer Sportswear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Soccer Sportswear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Soccer Sportswear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Nike
  • Adidas
  • Under Armour
  • Puma
  • VF
  • Anta
  • Gap
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • Lululemon Athletica
  • LiNing
  • Amer Sports
  • ASICS
  • Hanesbrands
  • PEAK
  • Ralph Lauren
  • 361sport
  • Xtep
  • Billabong
  • Kappa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soccer Sportswear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soccer Sportswear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soccer Sportswear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soccer Sportswear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soccer Sportswear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soccer Sportswear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soccer Sportswear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soccer Sportswear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soccer Sportswear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soccer Sportswear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soccer Sportswear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soccer Sportswear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soccer Sportswear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soccer Sportswear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soccer Sportswear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soccer Sportswear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

