Basketball Sportswear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Basketball Sportswear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shirt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Basketball Sportswear include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia Sportswear and Lululemon Athletica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Basketball Sportswear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Basketball Sportswear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Basketball Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Others

Global Basketball Sportswear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Basketball Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Kids

Global Basketball Sportswear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Basketball Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Basketball Sportswear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Basketball Sportswear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Basketball Sportswear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Basketball Sportswear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Basketball Sportswear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Basketball Sportswear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Basketball Sportswear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Basketball Sportswear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Basketball Sportswear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Basketball Sportswear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Basketball Sportswear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Basketball Sportswear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Basketball Sportswear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Basketball Sportswear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Basketball Sportswear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Basketball Sportswear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Basketball Sportswear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basketball Sportswear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basketball Sportswear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basketball Sportswear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

