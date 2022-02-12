Non-opioid Pain Patches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-opioid Pain Patches in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Non-opioid Pain Patches companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6873394/global-nonopioid-pain-patches-2022-2028-610

The global Non-opioid Pain Patches market was valued at 649.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 771.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lidocaine Patch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-opioid Pain Patches include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, TEH SENG Pharmaceutical and Teikoku Seiyaku, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-opioid Pain Patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lidocaine Patch

Diclofenac Patch

Methyl Salicylate Patch

Capsaicin Patch

Ketoprofen Patch

Others

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

TEH SENG Pharmaceutical

Teikoku Seiyaku

IBSA Institut Biochimque SA

Acorda Therapeutics

Allergan PLC

Endo International

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-nonopioid-pain-patches-2022-2028-610-6873394

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-opioid Pain Patches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-opioid Pain Patches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-opioid Pain Patches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Pain Relief Patches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pain Relief Patches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Pain Relief Patches Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Pain Relief Patches Market Outlook 2022