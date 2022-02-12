Non-opioid Pain Patches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-opioid Pain Patches
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-opioid Pain Patches in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
- Global top five Non-opioid Pain Patches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-opioid Pain Patches market was valued at 649.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 771.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lidocaine Patch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-opioid Pain Patches include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, TEH SENG Pharmaceutical and Teikoku Seiyaku, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-opioid Pain Patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lidocaine Patch
- Diclofenac Patch
- Methyl Salicylate Patch
- Capsaicin Patch
- Ketoprofen Patch
- Others
Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
- Key companies Non-opioid Pain Patches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Mylan N.V.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
- TEH SENG Pharmaceutical
- Teikoku Seiyaku
- IBSA Institut Biochimque SA
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Allergan PLC
- Endo International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-opioid Pain Patches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-opioid Pain Patches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-opioid Pain Patches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-opioid Pain Patches Companies
4 Sights by Product
