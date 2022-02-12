Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The term Virtual Reality (VR) is the combination of the words virtual and reality. The word virtual means near, while reality is what is experienced by humans. Therefore, VR means near-reality . VR aims to combine human senses such as hearing, touch and sight, with software and hardware to create an immersive exploratory virtual environment. More technically, VR is a three-dimensional computer generated environment, which an individual can explore and interact with, as well as perform a series of actions or manipulate objects within the environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market was valued at 990.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4120.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semiconductor Components Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare include Philips Healthcare, Simulaids, GE Healthcare, Virtual realities, Intuitive Surgical, WorldViz, CAE Healthcare, TheraSim and Siemens Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Components

Sensors

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmacy benefit Management

Rehabilitation and Therapeutics

Patient Care Management

Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging

Medical Training

Fitness Management

Education

Others

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Healthcare

Simulaids

GE Healthcare

Virtual realities

Intuitive Surgical

WorldViz

CAE Healthcare

TheraSim

Siemens Healthcare

Vital Images

Laerdal Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Product

