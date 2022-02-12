Meniscus Implants Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The artificial meniscus implant can be used to replace the severely injured meniscus after meniscus resection and restore the normal function of the knee joint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meniscus Implants in global, including the following market information:

Global Meniscus Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Meniscus Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Meniscus Implants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meniscus Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Allograft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meniscus Implants include Active Implants, Stryker, RTI Surgical, Orthonika, Zimmer and Biofixt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meniscus Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meniscus Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Meniscus Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Allograft

Synthetic

Xenograft

Global Meniscus Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Meniscus Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Meniscus Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Meniscus Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meniscus Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meniscus Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Meniscus Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Meniscus Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Active Implants

Stryker

RTI Surgical

Orthonika

Zimmer

Biofixt

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meniscus Implants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meniscus Implants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meniscus Implants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meniscus Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meniscus Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Meniscus Implants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meniscus Implants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meniscus Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meniscus Implants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Meniscus Implants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Meniscus Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Meniscus Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Meniscus Implants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meniscus Implants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meniscus Implants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meniscus Implants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Meniscus Implants Market Size Markets, 2021 &

