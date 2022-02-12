HIP Replacement Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hip replacement implants are medical devices intended to restore mobility and relieve pain usually associated with arthritis and other hip diseases or injuries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HIP Replacement in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6845225/global-hip-replacement-2022-2028-164

Global HIP Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HIP Replacement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HIP Replacement companies in 2021 (%)

The global HIP Replacement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Total Hip Replacement Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HIP Replacement include Stryker Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (J&J), DJO Global Inc., Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet and Exactech Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HIP Replacement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HIP Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HIP Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Resurfacing Implant

RevisionHipReplacementImplant

Global HIP Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HIP Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global HIP Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HIP Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HIP Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HIP Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HIP Replacement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HIP Replacement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

DJO Global Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Exactech Inc.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hip-replacement-2022-2028-164-6845225

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HIP Replacement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HIP Replacement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HIP Replacement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HIP Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HIP Replacement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HIP Replacement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HIP Replacement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HIP Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HIP Replacement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HIP Replacement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HIP Replacement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HIP Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HIP Replacement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HIP Replacement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HIP Replacement Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HIP Replacement Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HIP Replacement Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Total Hip Rep

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Orthopedic Large Joint Replacement Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hip Replacement Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast