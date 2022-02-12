Coronary Guidewires Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coronary Guidewires
Coronary Guidewires are essential tools to track through the coronary artery, allowing access and the ability to cross the lesion with interventional devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coronary Guidewires in global, including the following market information:
- Global Coronary Guidewires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Coronary Guidewires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Coronary Guidewires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coronary Guidewires market was valued at 1079.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1414.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coronary Guidewires include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Cordis, Medtronic, Terumo Medical, AMG, ASAHI INTECC, B. Braun, BrosMed Medical and Comed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coronary Guidewires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coronary Guidewires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronary Guidewires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel-based
- Nitinol-based
Global Coronary Guidewires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronary Guidewires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Coronary Guidewires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronary Guidewires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coronary Guidewires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coronary Guidewires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coronary Guidewires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Coronary Guidewires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott Vascular
- Boston Scientific
- Cordis, Medtronic
- Terumo Medical
- AMG
- ASAHI INTECC
- B. Braun
- BrosMed Medical
- Comed
- EPflex
- GaltNeedleTech
- Merit
- Optimed Medizinische Instrumente
- Teleflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coronary Guidewires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coronary Guidewires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coronary Guidewires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coronary Guidewires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coronary Guidewires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coronary Guidewires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coronary Guidewires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coronary Guidewires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coronary Guidewires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coronary Guidewires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coronary Guidewires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coronary Guidewires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coronary Guidewires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coronary Guidewires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coronary Guidewires Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coronary Guidewires Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coronary Guid
