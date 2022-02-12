Bone Punches Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bone Punches
Orthopedic punch is a surgical tool for joint surgery. It is generally made of stainless steel or polymer materials. Used for punching out the cavity or opening the marrow during joint surgery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Punches in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bone Punches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bone Punches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Bone Punches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone Punches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-detachable Bone Punch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone Punches include A. Schweickhardt, Acclarent, Aescula, Arthrex, Eberle, Erbrich Instrumente, FASA GROUP, I.T.S. and Intromed Medizintechnik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bone Punches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone Punches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone Punches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-detachable Bone Punch
- Detachable Bone Punch
Global Bone Punches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone Punches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Sternotomy
- ENT Surgery
Global Bone Punches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone Punches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bone Punches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bone Punches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bone Punches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bone Punches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A. Schweickhardt
- Acclarent
- Aescula
- Arthrex
- Eberle
- Erbrich Instrumente
- FASA GROUP
- I.T.S.
- Intromed Medizintechnik
- Jakobi Dental Instruments
- KLS Martin Group
- LUT
- MDD – Medical Device Development
- Eakin Surgical
- USTOMED INSTRUMENTE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone Punches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bone Punches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bone Punches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bone Punches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bone Punches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bone Punches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bone Punches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bone Punches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bone Punches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bone Punches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bone Punches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone Punches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone Punches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Punches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bone Punches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Punches Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bone Punches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Non-detachable Bone Punch
4.1.3 Detachable Bone Punch
