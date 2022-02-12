Valve Prosthesis Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bioprosthetic valves used in heart valve replacement generally offer functional properties that are more similar to those of native valves. Implantation of prosthetic cardiac valves to treat hemodynamically significant aortic or mitral valve disease has become increasingly common.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Valve Prosthesis in global, including the following market information:

Global Valve Prosthesis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Valve Prosthesis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Valve Prosthesis companies in 2021 (%)

The global Valve Prosthesis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

TranscatheterValve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Valve Prosthesis include Colibri Heart Valve, Cytograft Tissue Engineering, Direct Flow Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Heart Leaflet Technologies, Perouse Medical, Abbott, Sorin Group and Guanhao Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Valve Prosthesis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Valve Prosthesis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Valve Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

TranscatheterValve

Tissue Valve

Mechanical Valve

Global Valve Prosthesis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Valve Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Valve Prosthesis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Valve Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Valve Prosthesis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Valve Prosthesis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Valve Prosthesis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Valve Prosthesis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Colibri Heart Valve

Cytograft Tissue Engineering

Direct Flow Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

Heart Leaflet Technologies

Perouse Medical

Abbott

Sorin Group

Guanhao Biotech

Venus Medtech

Weigao Medical Polymer

Zhenghai Bio-Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Valve Prosthesis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Valve Prosthesis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Valve Prosthesis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Valve Prosthesis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Valve Prosthesis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Valve Prosthesis Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Valve Prosthesis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Valve Prosthesis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Valve Prosthesis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Valve Prosthesis Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Valve Prosthesis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Valve Prosthesis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Valve Prosthesis Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valve Prosthesis Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Valve Prosthesis Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valve Prosthesis Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Valve Prosthesis Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

