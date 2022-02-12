Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Market Research Report 2022

The global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves market was valued at 186.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A thermoplastic is a plastic polymer material that becomes pliable or moldable at a certain elevated temperature and solidifies upon cooling.The global well-known brands in Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves market include Cepex (Fluidra)(8.73%), Asahi Yukizai(5.66%), Nibco(16.66%), Sekisui(2.82%), Hayward Flow Control (8.02%), SAFI(1.86%), Dwyer Instruments(4.75%), Galassi & Ortolani(0.79%) and Others(50.71%). The application area of Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves include Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Power Generation and Chemical. In terms of types, Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves can be divided into PVC, PP, PVDF and others. On basis of geography, the Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves are manufactured in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Australia and India.

By Market Verdors:

Cepex (Fluidra)

Asahi Yukizai

Nibco

Sekisui

Hayward Flow Control

SAFI

Vinidex (Aliaxis)

Dwyer Instruments

Hershey Valve

Galassi and Ortolani

PureValve

Ningbo Baodi

Shie Yu Machine Parts Ind. Co., Ltd.

UNP Polyvalves

Dinesh Plastic Products

By Types:

PVC

PP

PVDF

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PVC

1.4.3 PP

1.4.4 PVDF

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water Treatment

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Power Generation

1.5.5 Chemical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Market

1.8.1 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Butterfly Valves Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

