Global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market was valued at 6172.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is a closed-cell plastic. It is used as factory-made thermal insulation material in the form of insulation boards or block foam, and in combination with various rigid facings as a constructional material or sandwich panel. Polyurethane spray foams are manufactured directly on the building site.Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials, enabling very effective energy savings with minimal occupation of space.

The global market for rigid polyurethane foams is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2021. Growth of construction industry mainly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market for rigid polyurethane foams in the future years. What`s more, government support in promoting the usage of rigid polyurethane foams mainly for refrigeration applications in the U.S. is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Duna Corradini

Novomer

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Lecron Energy Saving Materials

Huafon

Shandong Dongda

Lvyuan New Material

By Types:

Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

By Applications:

Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

Building Energy Industry

Solar Water Heaters Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

