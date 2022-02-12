Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbon Fiber Prepreg market was valued at 5471.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carbon fibers are fibers composed mostly of carbon atoms and have a diameter of about 3-15 micrometers.

The carbon atoms are bonded together in crystals, which are aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. This alignment gives the fiber a high strength-to-volume ratio. Prepregs are materials consisting of reinforcing fibers that are pre-impregnated with thermoset and thermoplastic resins. These products are cured under high temperature and pressure and have properties that can be useful for a wide range of applications.

The aerospace & defense segment is leading the carbon fiber prepreg market, in terms of value and volume. Carbon fiber prepregs are lightweight and offer resistance to moisture, chemicals, and corrosion. They exhibit increased operational stability at high temperatures in comparison to materials made of other conventional materials, such as thermoset composites and metallic alloys. As such, carbon fiber prepregs are being increasingly used in the aerospace & defense industry.

By Market Verdors:

Cytec Solvay

Gurit

Hexcel

Teijin

Royal Tencate

Axiom Materials

Dexcraft

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Park Electrochemical

By Types:

Epoxy

Phenolic

Bismaleimide (BMI)

Cyanate Ester

Thermoplastic

By Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Wind

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carbon Fiber Prepreg Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Epoxy

1.4.3 Phenolic

1.4.4 Bismaleimide (BMI)

1.4.5 Cyanate Ester

1.4.6 Thermoplastic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Sports & Leisure

1.5.5 Wind

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

1.8.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Prepreg Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

