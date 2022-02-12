Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market was valued at 3123.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PEG also known as polyethylene oxide (PEO) or polyoxyethylene (POE), depending on its molecular weight. The structure of PEG is commonly expressed as H?(O?CH2?CH2)n?OH, n indicating the average number of oxyethylene groups.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) compounds are used in many industrial and biomedical applications. PEGs are water-soluble, nonionic, relatively inert, liquids or solids.World Polyethylene glycol (PEG) consumption is driven by Asia Pacific demand, which accounted for nearly 38.22% consumption in 2019. Followed by Europe and North America. Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In term of revenue, the top three companies in PEG are Dow Chemical, Ineos and BASF, they held 21.81% of the market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Dow Chemical

Ineos

BASF

KAO

Blaunon

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Jiangsu Haian

Clariant

Croda

PCC SE

Norchem

Oxiteno

Lotte Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

India Glycols

Petronas Chemicals

Shandong Ruisheng

Jiangxi Yipusheng

Liaoning Huaxing

By Types:

Mw (?1000)

Mw (1000-10000)

Mw (10000-20000)

By Applications:

Medical

Personal Care

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mw (?1000)

1.4.3 Mw (1000-10000)

1.4.4 Mw (10000-20000)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Personal Care

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market

1.8.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Revenue Market

