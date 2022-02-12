Global NB Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global NB Latex market was valued at 143.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The NB Latex (acrylonitrile butadiene latex) is synthetic latex mainly used for medical rubber gloves. It has great durability, wear resistance, tensile strength, and color. In addition, it does not have volatile organic compounds (VOCs) so it is rapidly expanding as it serves as a substitute for natural latex.For regions, Southeast Asia keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 70.49% in 2017globally. China is the follower, with the consumption volume of 159 K MT in 2017.

Kumho Petrochemical

Synthomer

Nantex

LG Chem

BST

ZEON

Shin Foong

Croslene Chemical

Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

Middle Acrylonitrile Type

High Acrylonitrile Type

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by NB Latex Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global NB Latex Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Middle Acrylonitrile Type

1.4.3 High Acrylonitrile Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NB Latex Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gloves

1.5.3 Paper

1.5.4 Fabrics

1.5.5 Gaskets

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global NB Latex Market

1.8.1 Global NB Latex Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NB Latex Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global NB Latex Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global NB Latex Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers NB Latex Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global NB Latex Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global NB Latex Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America NB Latex Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America NB Latex Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

