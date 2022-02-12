News

Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ultra-High Performance Concrete market was valued at 103.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a high-strength, ductile material formulated by combining portland cement, silica fume, quartz flour, fine silica sand, high-range water reducer, water, and steel or organic fibers. The material provides compressive strengths up to 29,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and flexural strengths up to 7,000 psi.

The global market value of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market was estimated to be around $ 986.95 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2023. The high demand for the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) across the housing and infrastructure industry will increase the overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) consumption. SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 39.25% of total market volume in 2017. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 36.61% of total market volume in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

  • Lafarge
  • Sika AG
  • Densit
  • Gulf Precast Concrete
  • TAKTL
  • CeEntek Pte Ltd.
  • RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • ELO Beton

By Types:

  • SIFCON
  • RPC
  • Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

By Applications:

  • Roads & Bridge Construction
  • Building Construction
  • Military Construction
  • Anti-detonating Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ultra-High Performance Concrete Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 SIFCON

1.4.3 RPC

1.4.4 Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Roads & Bridge Construction

1.5.3 Building Construction

1.5.4 Military Construction

1.5.5 Anti-detonating Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market

1.8.1 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ultra-High Performance Concrete Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

