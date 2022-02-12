Global Carvone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carvone market was valued at 50.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carvone is a member of a family of chemicals called terpenoids. Carvone is found naturally in many essential oils, but is most abundant in the oils from seeds of caraway (Carum carvi), spearmint (Mentha spicata), and dill.Carvone forms two mirror image forms or enantiomers: R-(-)-carvone smells like spearmint leaves. Its mirror image, S-(+)-carvone, smells like caraway seeds. The fact that the two enantiomers are perceived as smelling different is evidence that olfactory receptors must contain chiral groups, allowing them to respond more strongly to one enantiomer than to the other.

The two forms are also referred to by the older names of laevo (L) referring to R-(-)-carvone, and dextro (D) referring to S-(+)-carvone. Though spearmint oil contains about 60% of Carvone, however, in this report, we do not calculate that as Carvone. The target of the report is carvone that recognized in the industry as high purity carvone. China and India have taken 78% of world carvone production, and USA took 16% of world carvone production. Carvone is a highly concentrated industry with limited manufacturers competing in this market. The top three producers, Paramount Aromachem, Wanxiang International and Renessenz accounted for 81% of the market. The demand of carvone is concentrated in China, India, USA and EU. The consumption of carvone in China was 32%, ahead of other regions.

By Market Verdors:

Paramount Aromachem

Renessenz

Gem Aromatics

Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics

Wanxiang International

Jishui County Shunmin Medicinal

Lvchang Chemical

By Types:

L-Carvone

D-Carvone

By Applications:

Daily Use Chemical Essence

Food Additive

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carvone Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carvone Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 L-Carvone

1.4.3 D-Carvone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carvone Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Daily Use Chemical Essence

1.5.3 Food Additive

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Agricultural

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carvone Market

1.8.1 Global Carvone Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carvone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carvone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carvone Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Carvone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Carvone Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carvone Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Carvone Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Carvone Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

