Global Zirconium Silicate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Zirconium Silicate market was valued at 126.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zirconium silicate is a colorless (or pale yellow or smoky) variety of zircon?but impurities induce various colorations. It is insoluble in water, acids. Zirconium silicate is used in production of some ceramics, enamels, and ceramic glazes.At present, major manufacturers of zirconium silicate are concentrated in China. China has now become the world`s largest producer and exporter. Also, global major manufacturers are Industrie Bitossi, Mario Pilato Blat, Endeka Ceramics, Reade, Nitto Granryo Kogyo, HakusuiTech, Torrecid Group, Astron Zircon, Imerys, Tirupati Microtech, Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng, Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise, T&H GLAZE, Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium, Jiansu Baifu Tech, Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium, Yaohui Technology, Yixingxinxing, Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp, Shandong Jinao Technology, Guangdong Orient Zirconia and Shandong Chenyuan Power etc. There exists environment pollution during the zirconium silicate production.

So, environment protection pressure of manufacturers in China is big, which will affect gross margin of manufactures seriously. Global zirconium silicate production is distributed in China, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China produced 285.61 K MT zirconium silicate, with a production share of 42.09%. Europe and South America separately produced 239.05 K MT and 37.32 K MT. Also, production of Asia (Ex-China) was 66.81 K MT. During past five years, global zirconium silicate production varied from 800.22 K MT in 2011 to 678.55 K MT in 2015, with an average increase rate of 0.96%. In the future, we predict that global production will be 764.08 K MT by 2022.

By Market Verdors:

Industrie Bitossi

Mario Pilato Blat

Endeka Ceramics

Reade

Nitto Granryo Kogyo

HakusuiTech

Torrecid Group

Astron Zircon

Imerys

Tirupati Microtech

Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng

Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise

T&H GLAZE

Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium

Jiansu Baifu Tech

Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium

Yaohui Technology

Yixingxinxing

Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp

Shandong Jinao Technology

Guangdong Orient Zirconia

Shandong Chenyuan Power

By Types:

High-grade Zirconium Silicate

Common Zirconium Silicate

By Applications:

Ceramics

Wear-resistant Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Zirconium Silicate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 High-grade Zirconium Silicate

1.4.3 Common Zirconium Silicate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Ceramics

1.5.3 Wear-resistant Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Zirconium Silicate Market

1.8.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zirconium Silicate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zirconium Silicate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Zirconium Silicate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Zirconium Silicate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Zirconium Silicate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

