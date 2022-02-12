Veterinary Drug Market Research Report 2022

The global Veterinary Drug market was valued at 2155.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Veterinary drugs are used to cure and prevent diseases in animals, including animals used for food production. Veterinary drugs are given to animals via feed or drinking water, or by injection.In terms of region, the largest segment of Veterinary Drug Market would be North America, with a market share of over 32% in 2019. The follower is Asia Pacfic accounted for nearly 30% of global market. For the major players of Veterinary Drug, Zoetis maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Virbac etc.. The Top 5 players accounted for about 69% of the Veterinary Drug revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Zoetis

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck

Virbac

Ceva

Vetoquinol

Dechra

Norbrook

Phibro

Huvepharma

Hipra

Ouro Fino Saude

CAHIC

Orion

Ringpu Biology

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo

Farmavet-Pasteur

By Types:

Anti-Infectives

Anti-Inflammatory

Parasiticides

Analgesics

Sedatives

By Applications:

Pets

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Veterinary Drug Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Veterinary Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Anti-Infectives

1.4.3 Anti-Inflammatory

1.4.4 Parasiticides

1.4.5 Analgesics

1.4.6 Sedatives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Veterinary Drug Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pets

1.5.3 Cattle

1.5.4 Poultry

1.5.5 Swine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Veterinary Drug Market

1.8.1 Global Veterinary Drug Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Veterinary Drug Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Veterinary Drug Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Veterinary Drug Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Veterinary Drug Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Veterinary Drug Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Veterinary Drug Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

