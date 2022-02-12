Rigid Endoscopes Market Research Report 2022

The global Rigid Endoscopes market was valued at 247.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An endoscopy (looking inside) is used in medicine to look inside the body. The endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ. Direct visualisation of a diseased area inside the body can be achieved by using a telescope or tube passed through a natural orifice or through a small incision in the skin. This may be rigid employing a series of lenses, or flexible employing optic fibres to convey the illuminating light, and to convey the image to the eyepiece. The endoscope is often fitted with one or more extra channels through which operating instruments may be passed such as electrosurgery probes, or manipulating, grasping or crushing forceps. These channels may also be used for delivering fluids or gas, providing suction, or passing sampling catheters or laser light pipes. The classification of Rigid Endoscopes includes Laparoscope, Arthroscope, Cystoscope, Gynecological Endoscope and other Rigid Endoscopes. And the proportion of Laparoscope in 2017 is about 26.08%. Rigid Endoscopes are widely used for Hospital & Clinic, ASCs and Others. The most proportion of Rigid Endoscopes is for Hospital & Clinic, and the proportion is about 71.21%. ASCs is enjoying higher growth rate. North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43.41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 30.56%.

By Market Verdors:

KARL STORZ

Stryker

Richard Wolf

Olympus

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen

Henke-Sass

Arthrex

Optomic

By Types:

Laparoscope

Arthroscope

Cystoscope

Gynecological?Endoscope

By Applications:

Hospital & Clinic

ASCs

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rigid Endoscopes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Laparoscope

1.4.3 Arthroscope

1.4.4 Cystoscope

1.4.5 Gynecological?Endoscope

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital & Clinic

1.5.3 ASCs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rigid Endoscopes Market

1.8.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rigid Endoscopes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rigid Endoscopes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rigid Endoscopes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rigid Endoscopes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Rigid Endoscopes Sales Volume

