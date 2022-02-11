Global Rotary Indexer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rotary Indexer market was valued at 49.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rotary Indexer is the rotary motion equipment which realizes the intermittent movement. Precision, speed, and life are three important elements for rotary indexer. Rotary Indexer has a large transmission torque, high positioning accuracy, smooth high-speed operation, positioning self-locking, low noise and other notable features, is an ideal production replace the Geneva mechanism, no-full gear mechanism, the ratchet mechanism and other traditional intermittent agencies. Rotary Indexer is a necessary kind of motion in many areas of mechanical engineering, precision measuring, machine assembling and inspection. The products are widely used in pharmaceutical machinery, presses automatic feed mechanism, food packaging machinery, glass machinery, ceramic machinery, tobacco machinery, filling machinery, printing machinery, electrical machinery, machining centers , automatic tool changer and other automated machinery. North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Rotary Indexer market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Rotary Indexer in 2016. In the industry, Weiss profits most in 2016 and recent years, while DE-STA-CO and CDS ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.94%, 13.13% and 7.61% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Rotary Indexer technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Weiss

DE-STA-CO

Sankyo

CDS

TanTzu

DEX

Handex

ZZ-ANTRIEBE

Camdex

GSD Cam

ENTRUST

CKD

Taktomat

SOPAP Automation

OGP

Colombo Filippetti

Kamoseiko

RNA

Shandong Hongbang

AUTOROTOR

Huachi Cam

Furuta

ITALPLANT

By Types:

Heavy-duty Rotary Indexer

Light-load Rotary Indexer

By Applications:

Automatic Assembly and Conveying Machinery

Pharmaceutical and Food Machinery

Automatic Tool Changer – Processing Machine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rotary Indexer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rotary Indexer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Heavy-duty Rotary Indexer

1.4.3 Light-load Rotary Indexer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rotary Indexer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automatic Assembly and Conveying Machinery

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical and Food Machinery

1.5.4 Automatic Tool Changer – Processing Machine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rotary Indexer Market

1.8.1 Global Rotary Indexer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rotary Indexer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rotary Indexer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rotary Indexer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rotary Indexer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rotary Indexer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rotary Indexer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3

