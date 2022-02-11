Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules market was valued at 508.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Non-animal Softgel Capsules is a kind of Softgels, a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both. Non-animal Softgel Capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Non-animal Softgel Capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses. Non-animal Softgel Capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, Bahrain Pharma, Robinson Pharma, etc. are the key vendors in the global vegetarian softgel capsules market. The top 5 took up more than 70% of the global market. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known vendors around the world. Americas is the largest region of vegetarian softgel capsules in the world, which takes up about 47% of the global revenue market, while Europe and the Asia Pacific were about 23%, 20% respectively. Vegetarian softgel capsules are mainly classified into the following types: plant polysaccharides and starch. Plant polysaccharides is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% of the total sales. This product also has a wide range of applications, such as health supplements, pharmaceuticals, etc. And health supplements sector was the most widely used area which accounts for over 75% of the global total, the application in pharmaceutical focuses on OTC products.
By Market Verdors:
- Catalent
- Procaps Laboratorios
- EuroCaps
- Best Formulations
- Aenova
- Captek
- Sirio
- Bahrain Pharma
- Robinson Pharma
- Aland
- Fuji Capsule
- Sunsho Pharmaceutical
- Erkang
By Types:
- Plant Polysaccharides Softgel Capsules
- Starch Softgel Capsules
By Applications:
- Health Supplements
- Pharmaceutical
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Plant Polysaccharides Softgel Capsules
1.4.3 Starch Softgel Capsules
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Health Supplements
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market
1.8.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules
