Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules market was valued at 508.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-animal Softgel Capsules is a kind of Softgels, a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both. Non-animal Softgel Capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Non-animal Softgel Capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses. Non-animal Softgel Capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, Bahrain Pharma, Robinson Pharma, etc. are the key vendors in the global vegetarian softgel capsules market. The top 5 took up more than 70% of the global market. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known vendors around the world. Americas is the largest region of vegetarian softgel capsules in the world, which takes up about 47% of the global revenue market, while Europe and the Asia Pacific were about 23%, 20% respectively. Vegetarian softgel capsules are mainly classified into the following types: plant polysaccharides and starch. Plant polysaccharides is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% of the total sales. This product also has a wide range of applications, such as health supplements, pharmaceuticals, etc. And health supplements sector was the most widely used area which accounts for over 75% of the global total, the application in pharmaceutical focuses on OTC products.

By Market Verdors:

  • Catalent
  • Procaps Laboratorios
  • EuroCaps
  • Best Formulations
  • Aenova
  • Captek
  • Sirio
  • Bahrain Pharma
  • Robinson Pharma
  • Aland
  • Fuji Capsule
  • Sunsho Pharmaceutical
  • Erkang

By Types:

  • Plant Polysaccharides Softgel Capsules
  • Starch Softgel Capsules

By Applications:

  • Health Supplements
  • Pharmaceutical

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Plant Polysaccharides Softgel Capsules

1.4.3 Starch Softgel Capsules

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Health Supplements

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market

1.8.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules

