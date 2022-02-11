Global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-Animal Softgel Capsules market was valued at 508.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-animal Softgel Capsules is a kind of Softgels, a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both. Non-animal Softgel Capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Non-animal Softgel Capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses. Non-animal Softgel Capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, Bahrain Pharma, Robinson Pharma, etc. are the key vendors in the global vegetarian softgel capsules market. The top 5 took up more than 70% of the global market. Catalent, Procaps Laboratorios, Aenova, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known vendors around the world. Americas is the largest region of vegetarian softgel capsules in the world, which takes up about 47% of the global revenue market, while Europe and the Asia Pacific were about 23%, 20% respectively. Vegetarian softgel capsules are mainly classified into the following types: plant polysaccharides and starch. Plant polysaccharides is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% of the total sales. This product also has a wide range of applications, such as health supplements, pharmaceuticals, etc. And health supplements sector was the most widely used area which accounts for over 75% of the global total, the application in pharmaceutical focuses on OTC products.

By Market Verdors:

Catalent

Procaps Laboratorios

EuroCaps

Best Formulations

Aenova

Captek

Sirio

Bahrain Pharma

Robinson Pharma

Aland

Fuji Capsule

Sunsho Pharmaceutical

Erkang

By Types:

Plant Polysaccharides Softgel Capsules

Starch Softgel Capsules

By Applications:

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

