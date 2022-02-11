Global Power Tools Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Power Tools market was valued at 2635.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools. Power tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more. Power tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable power tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary power tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary power tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary power tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary power tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking. The major manufacturers in this industry are Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch and TTI, whose revenue ratio in 2019 is 19.25%, 17.19% and 17.49% respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

HiKOKI

Hilti

Einhell

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

By Types:

Electric Power Tool

Pneumatic Power Tool

Hydraulic and Other Power Tool

By Applications:

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Power Tools Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electric Power Tool

1.4.3 Pneumatic Power Tool

1.4.4 Hydraulic and Other Power Tool

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power Tools Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Applications

1.5.3 Construction Field

1.5.4 Industry Field

1.5.5 Gardening Field

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Power Tools Market

1.8.1 Global Power Tools Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Tools Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Power Tools Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Tools Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Power Tools Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Power Tools Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Power Tools Sales Volume

